Belgorod Region to Use Armored Vehicles for Food Deliveries in Drone-Struck Border Areas

Authorities in Russia’s Belgorod region said they will begin delivering food and mail to border areas using armored vehicles equipped with electronic warfare systems, as Ukrainian drone attacks intensify and disrupt civilian life.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov ordered local officials to organize deliveries using protected vehicles fitted with drone detectors and electronic countermeasures, describing the effort as akin to a “military operation.”

“Commercial companies are no longer delivering goods at their own risk — this is being done either by shop owners or sales staff,” Gladkov said at a regional government meeting, according to local outlet Pepel. “I ask municipal leaders to pay special attention to delivering food and correspondence using armored vehicles. I forbid the use of such equipment without detectors and electronic warfare systems.”

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has faced frequent shelling and drone strikes since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

At the same meeting on Monday, Gladkov also instructed officials to equip all retail outlets within 15 kilometers (9 miles) of the border with protective structures.