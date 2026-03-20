France Seizes False-Flagged Oil Tanker Coming From Russia

The French navy said Friday that it intercepted a false-flagged oil tanker sailing from Russia in the Mediterranean.

“This morning in the Mediterranean, the French Navy intercepted and boarded another vessel from the shadow fleet, the Deyna,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X.

Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” consists of vessels with opaque ownership used to skirt Western sanctions. They frequently change flags and sometimes sail with invalid registration papers to evade monitoring and enforcement.

The Mozambican-flagged Deyna, which sailed from Murmansk in northwestern Russia, was inspected over the regularity of its flag and will be escorted to an anchorage point for further checks, French authorities said.

Ship tracking services show that the 250-meter (820-feet) Deyna left Murmansk on March 1 and was due to arrive in Port Said, Egypt, on March 26.