Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Set for Comeback -- But Not at Olympics

Russian figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva returns to competitive sport on Saturday, hoping to roll back the years in a once promising career blighted by a doping scandal.

Aged just 15 years she propelled Russia to team gold at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, becoming the first female skater to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition.

But that medal and all her other titles from December 2021 onwards were stripped after it emerged she had failed a doping test before the Winter Olympics, a decision the Kremlin denounced as "politicized."

Praised as "talented" and "magnificent" by Russia's top skating coaches, she makes her long-awaited return at the Jumping Championships in Moscow after her four-year ban expired in December. But she will still miss out on the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics starting next week.

"I am returning to the big ice," the skater from Kazan announced on Telegram earlier this month, her formerly brunette hair now streaked with blonde highlights.

"Of course, I'm very excited, but I'm even more looking forward to feeling the competitive thrill again."

Her social media has been awash with posts advertising her imminent return after her four-year suspension ended on Dec. 25, 2025.

"Valieva's back," her fans celebrated on social media, some saying they were "crying with happiness."

That day, the skater — whose Telegram channel has almost 150,000 subscribers — posted a photo of herself in a room bedecked with pink-and-white bouquets and a heart-shaped balloon with the words: "It's only just beginning."

Valieva tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine following the Russian Figure Skating Championships in December 2021.

The medicine, commonly known as TMZ, is used to treat angina but is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as a performance-enhancing drug.

The case only came to light in February 2022 during the Beijing Olympics -- a day after Russia's victory in the team event. Valieva told an arbitration panel she tested positive because of "contamination" from her grandfather's heart medicine.