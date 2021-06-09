Russia Complains to UEFA Over Ukraine's 'Political' Euro 2020 Kit

Russia on Tuesday sent a letter of complaint to UEFA over Ukraine's "political" Euro 2020 kit that features the outline of Moscow-annexed Crimea and is emblazoned with popular patriotic chants. In the letter from the Russian football federation to UEFA just three days before the Euro starts, it said: "We draw attention to the use of political motives on the Ukrainian national team's jersey, which goes against the basic principles of the UEFA kit regulations." Kiev has provoked Moscow's ire after its football association unveiled Euro 2020 kits that show the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. The shirts also feature the words "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quick to back the shirt after news of Russia's UEFA-bound letter broke.

Posting two photographs on Instagram of himself holding a jersey with the number 95, Zelenskiy said: "The Ukrainian national football team's new jersey is in fact not like the others. "It knows how to shock. It bears many important symbols that unify the Ukrainian people." UEFA traditionally stresses the importance of steering clear of politics in football. But in a statement to AFP, European football's governing body said the Ukrainian shirt "has been approved by UEFA, in accordance with the applicable equipment regulations." According to UEFA kit regulations, items must not "offend common decency or transmit political, religious or racial messages." Most countries do not recognize Russia's takeover of Crimea. Andriy Pavelko, the president of the Football Association of Ukraine, said the design had been agreed with UEFA "long before" the kit's official presentation on Sunday. On the front of the yellow shirt, the outline of Ukraine — which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 — is picked out in white, including Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. "Glory to Ukraine" is a patriotic chant that became a rallying cry for protesters who ousted a Kremlin-backed leader during a popular uprising in 2014.