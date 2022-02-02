Russia Set to Face Ukraine in Tense Futsal Semi-Final

Russia are set to face Ukraine in the semi-final of the Futsal Euro 2022 competition Friday in what is set to be a heated match between the pair.

The miniature 5-a-side football format will see the two nations — who have been deliberately kept apart by the UEFA since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea — face each other in a major football tournament for the first time in 14 years.

"The political background of this match cannot be ignored," said Emil Aliyev, the president of the Russian futsal association. "We have been kept apart for a long time, even at this European Championship, to ensure we don't play each other before the semi-finals.”

The match between Russia, who rank second in the world futsal rankings, and Ukraine, who are placed 11th, will kick off at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome at 7 p.m. Moscow time.

It comes amid extreme tensions between the two countries as Russia’s buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border has raised fears of a potential offensive by Moscow on its westerly neighbor.