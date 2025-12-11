Russia Says Captured Siversk in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Russia said Thursday its troops had seized full control of Siversk, a Ukrainian city in the eastern Donetsk region where fighting has intensified in recent weeks, though Ukraine denied the key settlement had been lost.

The Russian army has been slowly but steadily grinding through eastern Ukraine and taking ground from outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces, with some of the fiercest battles taking place in Donetsk.

Russia's chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Moscow's forces had captured Siversk in a report to President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting with army commanders.

The Russian army in Ukraine is "confidently advancing along the entire front," Putin said, thanking the commanders and soldiers "for their combat work."

Putin said last month his troops were advancing on Siversk, home to around 11,000 residents before the war, claiming that the Russian offensive was "practically impossible to hold back."