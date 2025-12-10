Duma Moves to Lower Russian Citizenship Oath Age to 14

Russia’s lower-house State Duma passed a bill on Wednesday lowering the age for taking an obligatory oath of allegiance to acquire Russian citizenship to 14.
Since the oath was introduced in 2017, new citizens have been required to pledge respect for Russia’s culture, history and tradition.
The current minimum age for reciting the oath is 18.
The latest amendments to Russia’s law on citizenship invalidate the decision to grant Russian citizenship if the individual refuses to take the oath or fails to appear to recite it within one year of the decision.
A decision to grant Russian citizenship also becomes invalid if the applicant dies before taking the oath.
Duma lawmakers said the lower age limit is needed to instill a “patriotic spirit” and ensure a more conscious commitment to the law.
The bill requires approval from the upper-house Federation Council and the signature of President Vladimir Putin.
