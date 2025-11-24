Putin to Visit Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday for a three-day visit, authorities in Moscow and Bishkek said Monday.

“The visit will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries,” a spokesperson from Kyrgyzstan’s presidential administration told the Interfax news agency.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov confirmed the trip, saying Putin will hold informal talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday, then take part in official negotiations and sign a cooperation statement on Wednesday.

Putin will be accompanied by cabinet ministers and business figures, including billionaire Roman Abramovich, Ushakov said. He added that the Kremlin leader is also expected to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the visit.

This will be Putin’s second trip to Kyrgyzstan since he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. His previous visit, in October 2023, was his first foreign trip after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children.

Kyrgyzstan’s presidential administration said that a summit of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is scheduled for Thursday, the final day of Putin’s visit.