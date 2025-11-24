British Navy Intercepts Russian Warships in English Channel

The British Royal Navy intercepted two Russian warships transiting through the English Channel sometime in the past two weeks, British media reported Sunday, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry.

The corvette RFN Stoikiy and the tanker Yelnya, which are both part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, were traveling west through the Dover Strait when they were tracked by HMS Severn, an offshore patrol vessel.

After the initial interception, Severn handed off monitoring duties to an unnamed NATO ally off the coast of northwestern France, the BBC reported.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said Severn continued to observe the Russian ships “from a distance” and remained ready to respond to “any unexpected activity.”

The encounter comes amid what British officials describe as a sharp increase in Russian naval movements near the United Kingdom. Defense Secretary John Healey said last week that such activity has risen 30% over the past two years.