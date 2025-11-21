Russian Stock Market Rallies on News of Ukraine Peace Plan

Russia’s stock market rallied at the start of Friday’s trading session amid reports of a new Trump administration plan to end the war in Ukraine, raising hopes that officials in Kyiv and Moscow may soon sign a peace agreement after nearly four years of fighting.

The Moscow Exchange Index (MOEX) climbed 2.4%, reaching 2,691 points at the opening bell, with most major stocks posting gains in the range of 3-5%.

Tatneft and Aeroflot led the pack, with shares of both companies rising around 4%, while Gazprom, Sberbank and Lukoil all advanced by 3%.

The rally began Thursday evening after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready for “honest” work with the United States and Europe on a reported U.S.-Russian peace proposal, which sources say President Donald Trump endorsed.

The 28-point plan calls for major territorial and military concessions by Ukraine and includes sanctions relief for Russia. Zelensky maintained that any deal must bring a “dignified peace” that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Washington signaled to Zelensky that he should accept the deal, according to Bloomberg. The Financial Times reported that U.S. officials expect him to sign it “before Thanksgiving” next Thursday as the White House works on an “aggressive” timeline to end the war by New Year.