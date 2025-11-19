Russian Owners Agree to Sell Controlling Stake in Serbian Oil Firm, Belgrade Says

Russian stakeholders in Serbia’s state-linked oil company NIS have agreed in principle to sell their controlling share, Serbia’s energy minister said Wednesday, a move aimed at lifting U.S. sanctions that threaten to shut down the country’s only refinery.

The sanctions, which took effect in October after months of postponements, cut off crude deliveries to NIS and raised the prospect of a winter energy crisis. Belgrade has been urging Moscow to give up control so Washington could consider easing the measures.

Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Đedović Handanović told national broadcaster RTS that Gazprom Neft and Gazprom had agreed to sell their 56.15% stake in NIS to an unnamed buyer.

“The name of the third party is not being disclosed because these are business negotiations between serious companies,” Handanović said.

She previously estimated that NIS refinery reserves would be exhausted after Nov. 25 unless new oil supplies were secured. NIS said it filed a new request with U.S. authorities on Tuesday seeking a special license to keep operating during the ownership transition.