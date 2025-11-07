Gunvor Pulls $22Bln Lukoil Deal After U.S. Labels Company ‘Kremlin Puppet’

Swiss commodities trader Gunvor has withdrawn its $22 billion bid to acquire the overseas assets of Russia’s Lukoil after the U.S. Treasury Department said it would block the deal and branded the firm a “Kremlin puppet.”

The Treasury said on X Thursday that the United States would “never” grant a license to Gunvor to operate Lukoil’s assets while Russian President Vladimir Putin “continues the senseless killings” in Ukraine.

Gunvor called the Treasury’s comments “fundamentally misinformed and false,” saying it has “for more than a decade actively distanced itself from Russian oil trading, sold its Russian assets, and publicly condemned the war in Ukraine.”

The trader told Politico Europe it would nevertheless withdraw its proposal “in the meantime.”

Russia’s largest private oil company, Lukoil last week accepted Gunvor’s offer after new U.S. sanctions barred the firm from operating internationally starting Nov. 21.

The Treasury’s decision to scuttle what would have been Gunvor’s largest ever acquisition leaves the future of Lukoil’s international operations uncertain.