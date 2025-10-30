Russia Expands Bans on ‘Coercing’ Women Into Abortions to 27th Region

Two Siberian regions have become the 26th and 27th Russian regions to adopt legislation this week banning the “coercion” of pregnant women into terminating a pregnancy amid efforts by conservative figures to expand state pressure to boost birth rates.

The neighboring Kemerovo region and Altai republic adopted laws Monday and Tuesday banning “persuasion, requests, offers, deception, bribery or other actions” aimed at encouraging a woman to have an abortion.

Exceptions apply to doctors providing medical or social reasons for abortion.

Officials say the measure is designed to “protect pregnant women in a situation of reproductive choice” and improve demographic trends.

Both laws take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The initiatives are backed by the pro-life Orthodox-aligned foundation Women for Life, which launched a chatbot encouraging women to report relatives, partners or medical workers who “advised” them to terminate a pregnancy.