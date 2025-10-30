Kremlin Denies Nuclear Testing After Trump Orders U.S. to Resume Tests

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected claims that Russia has resumed nuclear testing after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to restart nuclear weapons tests for the first time since 1992.
President Vladimir Putin on Sunday announced successful tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile earlier in October and, on Wednesday, the Poseidon underwater drone.
On Thursday, Trump said he instructed the military to start testing American nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” in response to “other countries testing programs.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia was unaware of any country currently conducting nuclear tests and insisted Moscow’s recent trials of advanced strategic weapons “cannot in any way be interpreted as a nuclear test.”
“If somehow the Burevestnik tests are being implied, this is not a nuclear test,” Peskov said.
He said Russia would respond if the United States abandons then-President George H.W. Bush’s 1992 moratorium on nuclear testing.
“If someone departs from the moratorium, Russia will act accordingly,” Peskov said, citing Putin’s repeated warnings.
Though both Burevestnik and Poseidon are nuclear-capable systems, the recent announcements, which followed Trump’s shelving of a second Putin summit and introduction of major oil sanctions, did not indicate whether the tests involved nuclear detonations.
Post-Soviet Russia has never conducted a nuclear explosive test. The Soviet Union’s last test took place in 1990.
Both the United States and Russia in 1996 signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, a landmark agreement that aims to completely ban all nuclear tests.
While Moscow ratified the CTBT in 2000, Washington never took the final step of codifying it into law and Putin revoked its ratification in 2023. The Kremlin denied at the time that Russia intended to carry out nuclear weapons tests if it moved ahead with de-ratification.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.