Kremlin Denies Nuclear Testing After Trump Orders U.S. to Resume Tests

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected claims that Russia has resumed nuclear testing after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to restart nuclear weapons tests for the first time since 1992.

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday announced successful tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile earlier in October and, on Wednesday, the Poseidon underwater drone.

On Thursday, Trump said he instructed the military to start testing American nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” in response to “other countries testing programs.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia was unaware of any country currently conducting nuclear tests and insisted Moscow’s recent trials of advanced strategic weapons “cannot in any way be interpreted as a nuclear test.”

“If somehow the Burevestnik tests are being implied, this is not a nuclear test,” Peskov said.

He said Russia would respond if the United States abandons then-President George H.W. Bush’s 1992 moratorium on nuclear testing.

“If someone departs from the moratorium, Russia will act accordingly,” Peskov said, citing Putin’s repeated warnings.