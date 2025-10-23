Most Russian Businesses Plan to Raise Prices as Tax Hike Looms – Survey

A majority of Russian entrepreneurs plan to raise prices in response to upcoming tax increases while others say they may turn to informal practices to offset the impact, according to a survey by the business association Opora Rossii.

About 70% of 13,000 business owners surveyed said they would increase prices for goods and services, while the rest said they would either go underground or use tax optimization schemes, the group’s executive director Andrei Shubin said Wednesday.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shubin added that entrepreneurs’ main grievance was the government’s lack of dialogue with businesses in developing the new tax policy.

The government’s draft federal budget, which is now being considered by the State Duma, proposes raising the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 20% to 22% starting Jan. 1, 2026.

It would also lower the annual revenue threshold for VAT payments from 60 million to 10 million rubles, effectively ending exemptions for many small businesses operating under the simplified taxation system (STS).