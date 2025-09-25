Russian ‘Orthodox WhatsApp’ Debuts Without Church’s Endorsement

A Russian faith-based messaging app nicknamed “Orthodox WhatsApp” has appeared on Google Play, though officials from the Russian Orthodox Church said they had no involvement in the project and questioned its purpose.

The Android app, officially called Zosima, was developed by the Innotech XXI Foundation and had initially been scheduled for release in November 2024. It was not immediately clear why its launch was delayed.

While first envisioned as a tool to connect parishioners with local churches and clergy, the app has since expanded into a broader social network similar to VKontakte, said Innotech XXI head Alexei Agapov. A trial version became available to the public on Sept. 23.

Despite its branding, church officials said they had not been consulted about the app.

“We are not aware of this project, and the initiative has not been discussed with the relevant church institutions,” said Vakhtang Kipshidze, a spokesman for the Moscow Patriarchate. “We believe that launching such projects without prior discussion is not the best idea.”