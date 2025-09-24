Moscow Dismisses NATO Airspace Violations as ‘Hysteria’

Moscow on Wednesday rejected Western claims that its military aircraft had violated NATO airspace, calling the accusations “hysteria.”
A growing number of NATO members have accused Russia of testing the alliance’s boundaries with repeated violations by fighter jets and drones in recent weeks.
“We hear such exaggerated hysteria about our military pilots allegedly violating some rules and invading someone’s airspace,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “These claims are unfounded.”
“Our military aviation complies with all flight rules and regulations, and adheres to them in the strictest manner,” Peskov added.
NATO jets intercepted three Russian MiG-31 fighters last week after they entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland. And on Monday, Denmark shut down Copenhagen’s main airport after unidentified drones forced dozens of flight cancellations and diversions.
However, NATO officials said that it was “too early to say” whether those drone flights over Denmark were linked to recent Russian incursions.
Similar incidents have been reported in Romania and Poland, where several drones were shot down by NATO aircraft.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said alliance members should shoot down Russian jets if they crossed into their territory.
