Moscow Dismisses NATO Airspace Violations as ‘Hysteria’

Moscow on Wednesday rejected Western claims that its military aircraft had violated NATO airspace, calling the accusations “hysteria.”

A growing number of NATO members have accused Russia of testing the alliance’s boundaries with repeated violations by fighter jets and drones in recent weeks.

“We hear such exaggerated hysteria about our military pilots allegedly violating some rules and invading someone’s airspace,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “These claims are unfounded.”

“Our military aviation complies with all flight rules and regulations, and adheres to them in the strictest manner,” Peskov added.