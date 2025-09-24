Kremlin Rejects Trump’s Claim That Ukraine Can Win the War

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine could win in the war with Russia, insisting that Moscow would press on with what it calls its “special military operation” because it sees “no alternative.”

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump said on Tuesday that Ukraine could reclaim all of the territory lost since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. He argued that Russia’s failure to secure a quick victory showed it was weaker than it appeared, praising Ukraine’s “great spirit” and saying it was “only getting better.”

“Mr. Trump heard about what’s happening from Zelensky’s perspective. And, apparently, at this point, that version is what led to the assessment we heard,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC Radio. “We can’t agree with everything he said.”

“We continue our special military operation to ensure our national interests... We are doing this for the present and the future of the country. For many generations ahead. We have no kind of alternative,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow was determined to address the “root causes” of the conflict, shorthand for the Kremlin’s longstanding justifications for the invasion.