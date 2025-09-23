Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Tuesday accused the European Union of planning to “occupy” Moldova with NATO forces after parliamentary elections this coming weekend.

In a statement, the SVR claimed that NATO was massing troops in neighboring Romania and in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, either to quell protests after Sunday’s vote or in preparation for elections in Moldova’s breakaway, pro-Russian region of Transnistria in November.

“Euro-bureaucrats in Brussels are determined to keep Moldova in line with their Russophobic policies. They intend to do this at any cost, including deploying troops and carrying out the de facto occupation of the country,” the spy agency alleged.

The claim followed mass police raids in Moldova on Monday, when authorities arrested 74 people in what they described as a criminal investigation into Russian-backed efforts to incite unrest in the country.

Moldovan authorities, including the pro-EU President Maia Sandu, accused Moscow of paying locals to buy votes and train young Moldovans to organize election violence.