Russia’s Spy Agency Accuses NATO of Dragging Moldova Into Conflict

Russia’s foreign intelligence agency on Monday accused NATO of pushing Moldova toward a potential military confrontation with Russia by allegedly militarizing the country amid the ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine.

In a statement, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that the Western military alliance was turning Moldova into a “forward base on the eastern flank,” citing what it described as intelligence regarding NATO’s alleged activity in the country.

“NATO is actively preparing to draw Moldova into a possible armed conflict with Russia,” the spy agency claimed.

The SVR accused NATO of deploying military instructors, opening training centers and upgrading Moldovan infrastructure — including airfields, railways and bridges — to enable rapid troop deployment and weapons storage.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.