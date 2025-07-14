Russia’s Spy Agency Accuses NATO of Dragging Moldova Into Conflict

Russia’s foreign intelligence agency on Monday accused NATO of pushing Moldova toward a potential military confrontation with Russia by allegedly militarizing the country amid the ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine.
In a statement, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that the Western military alliance was turning Moldova into a “forward base on the eastern flank,” citing what it described as intelligence regarding NATO’s alleged activity in the country.
“NATO is actively preparing to draw Moldova into a possible armed conflict with Russia,” the spy agency claimed.
The SVR accused NATO of deploying military instructors, opening training centers and upgrading Moldovan infrastructure — including airfields, railways and bridges — to enable rapid troop deployment and weapons storage.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify the claims.
Russia’s SVR also alleged that Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s government “is eager to meet every demand from the West” in an effort to boost her pro-European party’s chances of winning in parliamentary elections scheduled for September.
It further claimed that Moldova’s alignment with NATO would “spell the beginning of the end” for the country, and accused Sandu of allowing Moldova to be used by the alliance in its standoff with Russia.
“In a full NATO-Russian conflict, Brussels expects Moldovans to take the brunt of the fighting. NATO sees them as expendable ‘cannon fodder’ for battles with Russian troops,” the agency said.
The SVR’s statement also included a personal attack on Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, using inflammatory language in reference to their pro-Western stance. The claim echoed previous Russian government rhetoric targeting leaders aligned with the West.
Tensions between Moscow and Chisinau have escalated sharply in recent years. Moldova has accused Russia of attempting to destabilize its political institutions and interfere in elections. The Kremlin has denied the allegations, calling them anti-Russian “hysteria,” and accused Moldova of deliberately sabotaging bilateral relations.
The two countries have expelled dozens of each other’s diplomats in recent tit-for-tat moves as relations continue to sour.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.