Poland to Reopen Border With Belarus

Poland will reopen its border with Belarus this week, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday, two weeks after it was sealed during Russian-led military exercises.

The closure of the border was announced on Sept. 9, ahead of the Zapad-2025 exercise, in which forces from Russia and Belarus simulated war with the West.

"The end of these maneuvers reduces, I wouldn't say eliminates, but reduces the various risks associated with the aggressive attitude of our eastern neighbors," Tusk said.

"So, between Wednesday and Thursday at midnight, the border crossings will be opened," he told a news conference.

"If necessary, if tensions or the aggressive behavior of certain neighbors intensify, we will not hesitate to make the decision to close the border crossings again. But, for now, it seems that these direct reasons have disappeared."