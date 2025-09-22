UN Security Council to Meet After Russian Jets Violate Estonian Airspace

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting this week after Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace, authorities in the Baltic country said on Sunday.
NATO jets intercepted three Russian MiG-31 fighters on Friday after they crossed into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland. The Western military alliance and the EU called the incursion a dangerous provocation.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the incident was "part of a broader pattern of escalation by Russia, both regionally and globally," adding that "this behavior requires an international response."
The UN Security Council meeting, scheduled for Monday, marks the first time Estonia has requested an emergency meeting in its 34 years of UN membership.
Last week's air incursion in Estonia came after Poland said earlier this month that several Russian drones entered its airspace during strikes on Ukraine, which Warsaw described as an "act of aggression."
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Sunday to defend Poland and the Baltic states in the event of further Russian escalation. Asked if he would support European allies if hostilities intensified, he told reporters, "Yeah, I would. I would."
Trump said, "We don't like it," when reporters asked whether he had been briefed about the airspace violation in Estonia.
AFP contributed reporting.
