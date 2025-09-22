Russia and Ukraine Trade Blame for Deadly Overnight Strikes

Kremlin-installed officials in annexed Crimea accused Ukraine of launching an overnight drone attack that killed three people and injured more than one dozen others, while authorities in southeastern Ukraine said Russian bomb strikes killed at least three people.

Sergei Akysyonov, who heads the annexed peninsula, said a spa resort and school in the coastal town of Foros were damaged in the attack. In a social media post on Sunday night, he reported that three people were killed and 16 others were injured.

Akysyonov said drone fragments fell near the city of Yalta, where debris set dry grass on fire.

Russia's Defense Ministry, in a rare statement acknowledging civilian deaths, described the drone strike as a "terrorist attack."

Meanwhile, Ukraine said early Monday that overnight Russian strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia had killed three people and wounded two others.

According to regional authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Russia's military "dropped at least five" bombs on the city.