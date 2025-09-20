Zelensky Plans New Trump Meeting as Russia Intensifies Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would meet U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week as Russia intensified deadly strikes across his country.

Russia carried out one of its largest aerial attacks, firing 40 missiles and some 580 drones at Ukraine in a nightime barrage that killed at least three people and wounded dozens, Zelensky said.

A Ukrainian strike killed four people in Russia's southwestern Samara region, the local governor said, in one of the deadliest Ukrainian strikes since Russia launched its invasion in 2022.

Zelensky said he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia during the talks with Trump in New York.

Ukraine has insisted on Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has however warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets.

A U.S.-led push for a quick end to the war has stalled and Russia effectively ruled out a Putin-Zelensky meeting — something that Kyiv says is the only way towards peace.

"We expect sanctions if there is no meeting between the leaders or, for example, no ceasefire," Zelensky said in comments released by the Ukrainian presidency.

"We are ready for a meeting with Putin. I have spoken about this. Both bilateral and trilateral. He is not ready," Zelensky added.