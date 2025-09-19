European Commission Puts Forward 19th Round of Sanctions Against Russia

The European Commission said Friday that it presented a new round of sanctions against Russia for approval by member states, as the bloc seeks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is expected to outline details of proposed measures later on Friday, hinted earlier this week that the latest package would target crypto and banks, as well as shorten the timeline for when Europe will stop importing Russian fossil fuels.

"We can confirm that the commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 19th package," commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said at a press conference in Brussels.

So far, 18 rounds of European sanctions imposed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 have sought to weaken the Kremlin's finances, including asset freezes and a near-complete ban on importing Russian oil.