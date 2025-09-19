European Commission Puts Forward 19th Round of Sanctions Against Russia

The European Commission said Friday that it presented a new round of sanctions against Russia for approval by member states, as the bloc seeks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is expected to outline details of proposed measures later on Friday, hinted earlier this week that the latest package would target crypto and banks, as well as shorten the timeline for when Europe will stop importing Russian fossil fuels.
"We can confirm that the commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 19th package," commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said at a press conference in Brussels.
So far, 18 rounds of European sanctions imposed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 have sought to weaken the Kremlin's finances, including asset freezes and a near-complete ban on importing Russian oil.
The latest proposed measures come after U.S. President Donald Trump called on allies to stop buying Russian oil and slap tariffs on China, which he said would be a prerequisite for future U.S. sanctions on Moscow.
After speaking with Trump this week, von der Leyen said the commission wanted to speed up "the phase-out of Russian fossil imports," which the bloc had planned to eliminate by the end of 2027.
Since Brussels has already banned most Russian oil imports, the latest EU sanctions are expected to target gas imports.
Despite a push to end decades of reliance on Russian gas, around 19% of the bloc's gas still came from Russia in 2024, down from 45% before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
