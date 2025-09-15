Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Police Detain Chairlift Company Employees After Deadly Accident Near Mount Elbrus

Alexander Russky / TASS

Law enforcement authorities have detained the CEO and head technician of a chairlift company following a deadly accident in the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, investigators announced on Monday.

In the accident last week, a single-seat chairlift along the slopes of Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, slipped off a support roller, killing three people and injuring several others.

The chairlift, operated by the company MKD Elbrus, was the final stage of a Soviet-era line that brought tourists and climbers to a base camp area around 3,700 meters (12,140 feet) above sea level.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, opened a criminal investigation into safety violations after the deadly incident.

The CEO and head technician of MKD Elbrus were detained as part of the investigation. It was not immediately clear whether they faced any charges.

The chairlift line was closed as police investigated the accident.

Read more about: Accidents , Kabardino-Balkaria

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Rescuers Call Off Search for Trapped Miners 

Emergency crews have been unable to establish contact with the 13 miners since a rock collapse two weeks ago.
1 Min read

In Photos: Russians Grapple With Heating Losses Amid Subzero Temperatures

An epidemic of heating system failures has swept across Russia in recent weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands in cold apartments.
1 Min read

Huge Steam Clouds, Boiling Water Engulf Streets of Novosibirsk

City officials said 200 homes were left without heating as utility services worked to fix a heating pipe that was damaged.
1 Min read

Russian Investigators Are Reopening the Dyatlov Pass Case. But What Is It?

Nine hikers died in the mysterious Dyatlov Pass incident in 1959.
4 Min read