Police Detain Chairlift Company Employees After Deadly Accident Near Mount Elbrus

Law enforcement authorities have detained the CEO and head technician of a chairlift company following a deadly accident in the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, investigators announced on Monday.

In the accident last week, a single-seat chairlift along the slopes of Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, slipped off a support roller, killing three people and injuring several others.

The chairlift, operated by the company MKD Elbrus, was the final stage of a Soviet-era line that brought tourists and climbers to a base camp area around 3,700 meters (12,140 feet) above sea level.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, opened a criminal investigation into safety violations after the deadly incident.

The CEO and head technician of MKD Elbrus were detained as part of the investigation. It was not immediately clear whether they faced any charges.

The chairlift line was closed as police investigated the accident.