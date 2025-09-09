Kremlin Uneasy About Return of Ukraine War Veterans – Reuters

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, are increasingly worried about how large numbers of soldiers returning from the war in Ukraine could disrupt society, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Kremlin sources.

Authorities in Moscow hope to avoid unrest like after the Soviet war in Afghanistan, when returning veterans helped fuel organized crime in the 1990s, one source told Reuters. Another source insisted that Russia’s political system and law enforcement agencies are “stronger” today than they were in 1989, when the Afghan war ended shortly before the Soviet collapse.

However, once back in civilian life, many veterans will unlikely be able to match the high salaries they earned at the front, raising the risk of discontent, one of the Kremlin sources said.

Since 2022, recruiters have boosted sign-on bonuses and drawn heavily from Russia’s prisons.

Between 120,000 and 180,000 convicts have been sent to fight, according to prison service data. Most of those now returning are convicts, severely wounded soldiers or men unfit for combat.

Putin has said around 700,000 Russian troops remain in Ukraine.