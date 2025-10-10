St. Petersburg Police Uncover Major Military Recruitment Scam

Russian police arrested four men accused of defrauding soldiers out of their military salaries and bonuses meant for deployment in Ukraine, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

Law enforcement authorities said they are aware of three cases of fraud totaling 2.5 million rubles ($30,800). Investigators believe more than 40 people were defrauded, with total losses possibly exceeding 80 million rubles ($985,500).

Some of the scam victims are believed to have been killed while fighting in Ukraine.

According to a police statement, a St. Petersburg resident and three men from the neighboring Pskov region targeted men who had been previously rejected for military service, including for health reasons.