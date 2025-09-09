At Least 20 Killed in Russian Airstrike on Village in Donetsk Region

A Russian strike on Tuesday in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region killed at least 20 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the latest deadly attack amid stalled peace efforts.

The aerial bombing hit the rural settlement of Yarova, roughly eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line. Zelensky said the attack struck civilians at the moment state pension payments were being handed out.

“A brutally savage Russian airstrike… directly on people. Ordinary civilians,” he wrote in a social media post, saying that initial estimates put the death toll at 20 people.

Regional authorities in Donetsk, meanwhile, said 21 people were killed in the attack and the same number were wounded.