At Least 20 Killed in Russian Airstrike on Village in Donetsk Region

A Russian strike on Tuesday in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region killed at least 20 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the latest deadly attack amid stalled peace efforts.
The aerial bombing hit the rural settlement of Yarova, roughly eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line. Zelensky said the attack struck civilians at the moment state pension payments were being handed out.
“A brutally savage Russian airstrike… directly on people. Ordinary civilians,” he wrote in a social media post, saying that initial estimates put the death toll at 20 people.
Regional authorities in Donetsk, meanwhile, said 21 people were killed in the attack and the same number were wounded.
Zelensky shared a video showing corpses scattered on the ground in Yarova, a burned-out minivan near a playground and personal belongings strewn across the area.
Yarova had a pre-war population of about 1,900 people. Ukrposhta, Ukraine’s postal service, confirmed one of its vehicles was damaged in the attack and an employee was hospitalized. Ukrposhta delivers state pension payments, including to frontline regions.
“Strong actions are needed to make Russia stop bringing death,” Zelensky said, urging responses from the United States, Europe and the G20.
Russia has been steadily advancing in Donetsk for months, concentrating firepower and deploying troops from other parts of the front. Authorities have urged civilians to flee the area since the early days of the invasion in February 2022.
