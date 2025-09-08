French National Arrested in Russia’s Far East, Diplomatic Sources Say

A French national was arrested in Russia’s Far East and placed in pre-trial detention, French diplomatic sources told AFP on Monday.

The sources did not specify the date or circumstances of the arrest, but said the French Consulate in Moscow had requested consular access.

French media identified the man as Sofiane Sehili, 44, an ultra-endurance cyclist who had sought to set a record crossing Europe.

Le Monde reported on Friday that he was arrested in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok on suspicion of illegally crossing the border. The state-run TASS news agency, citing local authorities, confirmed that account.

On his personal website, Sehili describes himself as an ultra-endurance racer and adventure cyclist based in southwestern France.

“I live and breathe for cycling,” he wrote. “A pure and unaltered passion that has shaped my life for the past fifteen years.”