French National Arrested in Russia’s Far East, Diplomatic Sources Say

A French national was arrested in Russia’s Far East and placed in pre-trial detention, French diplomatic sources told AFP on Monday.
The sources did not specify the date or circumstances of the arrest, but said the French Consulate in Moscow had requested consular access.
French media identified the man as Sofiane Sehili, 44, an ultra-endurance cyclist who had sought to set a record crossing Europe.
Le Monde reported on Friday that he was arrested in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok on suspicion of illegally crossing the border. The state-run TASS news agency, citing local authorities, confirmed that account.
On his personal website, Sehili describes himself as an ultra-endurance racer and adventure cyclist based in southwestern France.
“I live and breathe for cycling,” he wrote. “A pure and unaltered passion that has shaped my life for the past fifteen years.”
The case comes more than a year after another French national, Laurent Vinatier, who is a researcher with a Swiss conflict mediation group, was arrested in Russia and later convicted under the country’s “foreign agents” law.
France condemned the arrest of Vinatier as politically motivated. Russian authorities have since signaled they may pursue additional espionage charges against him, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
France and the U.S. have accused Moscow of engaging in “hostage diplomacy” by arresting foreign nationals on spurious charges to use them in prisoner exchanges for Russians jailed in the West.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.