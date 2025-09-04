A senior Defense Ministry official said Thursday that the number of Russian soldiers wounded fighting against Ukraine had made the country a world leader in prosthetic limb development.

Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova, reportedly a relative of President Vladimir Putin, said veterans returning from the battlefield had become a "driver" in prosthetics innovation.

"We're probably a leader in this field now," Tsivilyova said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. "Those taking part in the special military operation have enabled us to reach a top level, placing us ahead of many countries," she said, using the Kremlin's term for the war.