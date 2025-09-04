Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Wounded Soldiers Driving Prosthetics Innovation, Senior Russian Defense Official Says

By AFP
Maxim Kiselyov / TASS

A senior Defense Ministry official said Thursday that the number of Russian soldiers wounded fighting against Ukraine had made the country a world leader in prosthetic limb development.

Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova, reportedly a relative of President Vladimir Putin, said veterans returning from the battlefield had become a "driver" in prosthetics innovation.

"We're probably a leader in this field now," Tsivilyova said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. "Those taking part in the special military operation have enabled us to reach a top level, placing us ahead of many countries," she said, using the Kremlin's term for the war.

Russian government data shows that it issued 60,000 more prosthetic limbs in 2024 than it did in 2021, marking a 65% increase.

Moscow keeps the number of soldiers killed and wounded in the war a top secret and rarely discloses information about casualties. The BBC and exiled news website Mediazona say they have documented more than 125,000 Russian soldiers killed in the war.

Putin said last year that around 700,000 Russian troops were fighting in Ukraine.

Read more about: Veterans , Health , Defense Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

Murder for Freedom: How Russia Legalized Pardons for Military Service

Once an informal process, legal changes have systematized the practice of signing up convicts to fight in Ukraine with the promise of a pardon.
5 Min read
opinion Farida Rustamova

How Russian Officials Plan to Recruit 400K New Contract Soldiers in 2024

The Kremlin and the Defense Ministry are avoiding a second round of mobilization at all costs. But the pool of potential contract recruits is drying up...
6 Min read

Russia Defense Chief Shoigu Makes Iran Visit

The visit "will contribute to strengthening Russian-Iranian military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between the...
1 Min read

Jailed Russian Doctor Released Following Public Outcry

The case has led to a rift among public officials.