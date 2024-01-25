Russia Recovers Black Boxes of Downed Military Plane

Two black boxes have been recovered from the crash site of a Russian Il-76 military transport plane that crashed Wednesday, state-run news agencies reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources in Russia’s emergency services.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of shooting down the aircraft in the western Belgorod region, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were said to be en route to a scheduled exchange.

Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied Moscow’s claims about captured soldiers being on board the aircraft.

According to sources cited by the state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, the Il-76’s flight data and voice recorders were found at the aircraft’s tail end and were given to investigators.