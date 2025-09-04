Uzbekistan Issues Diplomatic Note to Russia Over Video Showing Taxi Driver Insulted as ‘Slave’

Uzbekistan lodged a formal diplomatic note with Russia over a viral video that shows a man insulting an Uzbek taxi driver in a Moscow suburb.

In the video, which circulated online last week, a man is heard yelling, “You’re a slave to Russians,” and “You’re not at home, you’ve come to work, so work,” at a driver in Khimki, just north of Moscow.

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry called on Russian law enforcement authorities to identify the man and press charges against him.

“An inquiry is underway into the case that sparked wide public outcry,” ministry spokesman Akhror Burkhanov said in a video statement on Tuesday.

He added that Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry “closely monitors information circulating on social networks and the media, and cooperates with the relevant authorities of foreign states.”

Russian authorities have not publicly commented on the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.