Thousands Left Without Power in Northern Ukraine After Russian Air Attack

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia unleashed a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine early Wednesday, causing significant power outages and wounding several people, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack, one of the largest in recent months, coincided with President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China and came as the new British Defense Secretary John Healey arrived in Kyiv for talks on security cooperation.

Officials reported that three missiles and the debris from downed projectiles struck 14 different locations, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In the northern Chernihiv region, authorities said drone strikes on energy facilities left 30,000 people without electricity. In the central Kirovograd region, four railway workers were wounded and more than a dozen residential buildings were damaged, local officials said.

