Putin Meets With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un After Chinese Military Parade

President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday following a huge military parade in Beijing, where the Russian leader thanked Kim for his country's help in driving out Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.

The parade, which commemorated 80 years since Japan surrendered in World War II, brought together more than two dozen heads of state, a motley crew of countries that have challenged or questioned U.S. dominance in global affairs. Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over the grand military display, which featured fighter jets, tanks, missiles and columns of goose-stepping troops.

After the parade, Putin and Kim held a bilateral meeting, their first in-person talks since the Kremlin leader made a rare visit to North Korea last summer, during which the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement that includes a mutual defense clause.

"On your initiative, as is well known, your special forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk region," Putin told Kim in televised remarks. "This was in full accordance with our new agreement. I would like to note that your soldiers fought courageously and heroically."

"We will never forget the sacrifices made by your armed forces and the families of your servicemen," he added.