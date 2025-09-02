Wartime Pressures Push Russian Corporate Losses to Highest Level Since Pandemic

Nearly one in three of Russia’s largest companies posted losses in the first half of 2025, the highest share since the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring the toll of war and sanctions on the country’s economy, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported on Tuesday.

According to figures from the state statistics agency Rosstat, some 19,000 companies collectively lost more than 5 trillion rubles ($62 billion) between January and June. Meanwhile, 43,000 businesses posted combined profits of 18.4 trillion rubles ($228 billion) for that same period.

The data did not include small and medium-sized firms, financial institutions and state entities.

Izvestia said it was the first time since the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 that the share of unprofitable businesses topped 30%. Experts who spoke to the newspaper said that no more than 20% of firms typically operate at a loss in advanced industrialized economies.