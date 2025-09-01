Russia Sees Milder Wildfire Season So Far in 2025, but Experts Warn Against Complacency

Russia’s wildfire season has been less intense this year, with blazes so far burning significantly less land than in 2024, though experts warn that the apparent improvement could foster dangerous complacency about the country’s long-term preparedness.

From January through August, authorities registered more than 6,500 fires across 4.5 million hectares (11.3 million acres), or nearly one-third less than during the same period last year.

That figure is also within the Russian government’s target of 4.68 million hectares of burned forest for all of 2025, according to the environmental news website Kedr.

Experts told Kedr that the decline in wildfire damage this year was due to a combination of factors, including heavier rainfall, an unusually cool summer in Siberia and a drop in the traditional springtime burning of dry grass.

“The authorities will most likely mistakenly perceive the relatively calm wildfire season as their victory, and as evidence that the wildfire protection system is finally working well,” an anonymous forestry specialist was quoted as saying by the news website.