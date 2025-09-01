Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Australian Police Arrest Man Who Crashed Car Into Russian Consulate

By AFP
DAVID GRAY / AFP

Australian police arrested a man on Monday after he drove a car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney.

New South Wales Police said they were called to the Russian consulate following reports that an unauthorized vehicle was parked in the driveway.

Officers tried to speak to the driver, who then allegedly "drove his vehicle into the gates of the property," police said in a statement.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and is assisting police with their investigation, the statement added.

Local media showed footage of a white car with two windows smashed, parked next to a Russian flag on the lawn of the consulate.

An AFP journalist at the scene reported that the hinge of the gate at the consulate's front entrance was slightly bent out of shape, but otherwise, it had sustained minimal damage.

Australian pro-Putin commentator Simeon Boikov, known by his moniker "Aussie Cossack," has been living at the consulate since 2022, when he was charged with assaulting a 76-year-old man at a protest.

Neither the Russian consulate nor the Russian embassy responded to requests for comment.

Read more about: Australia

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Squatting Russian Diplomat Sparks Standoff in Australia

The mystery diplomat with a penchant for loungewear and cigarettes has defied Australia's efforts to kick him off a messy building site near parliament...
2 Min read

Kremlin Says Australia Blocking New Embassy 'Russophobic'

Australian PM Anthony Albanese vowed to block the construction of a new Russian embassy near the country's parliament, citing threats to national security...
1 Min read

Russian Flags Banned at Australian Open After Ukraine Protest

Tennis Australia on Tuesday banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open after Ukraine's ambassador demanded action when they were seen among...

Australia Blames Russian Hackers for Medical Data Theft

Russian hackers carried out a cyberattack on a major Australian healthcare company that breached the data of 9.7 million people, including the country's...