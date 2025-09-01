Australian Police Arrest Man Who Crashed Car Into Russian Consulate

Australian police arrested a man on Monday after he drove a car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney.

New South Wales Police said they were called to the Russian consulate following reports that an unauthorized vehicle was parked in the driveway.

Officers tried to speak to the driver, who then allegedly "drove his vehicle into the gates of the property," police said in a statement.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and is assisting police with their investigation, the statement added.