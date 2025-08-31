Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin to meet Slovakian Prime Minister Fico in China

By AFP
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - MAY 9, 2025: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico are seen during a meeting. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in China in the coming days, the Kremlin said Sunday, talks that will likely further strain tensions between Bratislava and Brussels.

Fico is one of the few EU leaders to have maintained regular contact with Putin since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that a meeting between the pair was “planned,” without providing details of what they would discuss or when exactly they would meet.

Fico is to travel to Beijing for Wednesday's parade marking the end of the Asian theater of World War II.

Putin is in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and is due to sit next to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing parade.

Fico has irked European leaders by criticising the bloc's support for Ukraine and pushing back against efforts to cut energy imports from Russia.

Slovakia is heavily reliant on Russian gas.

In May, he defied Brussels by travelling to Moscow for Putin's Victory Day parade on Red Square.

Read more about: Slovakia , China , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin to Visit China in First Foreign Trip Since Re-Election

The trip, which will see the Russian leader visit the cities of Beijing and Harbin, is Putin's second to China in just over six months.
1 Min read

Putin Promised Xi That Russia Will Fight ‘5-Year War’ in Ukraine – Nikkei

The newspaper saw Putin’s words as an assurance that Moscow would emerge victorious and as a possible warning for Xi not to reverse his pro-Russia policy...
2 Min read
News Analysis

As Xi Visits Putin, Allies Trumpet 'New Era' But Offer Little Substance

Xi’s reunion with Putin is unlikely to catalyze a major shift in bilateral cooperation — or in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, experts say.
4 Min read

For Russia and China, Beijing Olympics Are About More Than Sporting Glory

Putin’s presence at the Games amid the crisis in Ukraine and a U.S. diplomatic boycott is seen as a symbol of deepening Sino-Russian relations.