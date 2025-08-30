Russian Attacks in Southeastern Ukraine Kill at Least 1

Russian overnight attacks in central and southeastern Ukraine killed at least one person, authorities said on Saturday, with homes and businesses damaged in multiple cities.

“Russian strikes destroyed private houses, damaged many facilities, including cafes, service stations and industrial enterprises," Zaporizhzhia military administration chief Ivan Fedorov said.

At least one person was killed and sixteen others wounded, including two children, Fedorov added.

Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region also came under attack early on Saturday, the Governor Serhiy Lysak said, reporting strikes in the cities of Dnipro and Pavlograd.

“The region is under a large-scale attack. Explosions can be heard,” Lysak wrote on Telegram, warning residents to take cover.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Dnipropetrovsk had been largely spared from intense fighting.

But Kyiv acknowledged on Tuesday that Russian forces had entered the region, coming after Moscow claimed its troops had gained a foothold there.

Dnipropetrovsk is not among the five Ukrainian regions Russia claims to have annexed.