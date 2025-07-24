Caspian Sea Water Levels Drop to Historic Low, Scientists Say

Water levels in the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water, have dropped to historic lows, Russian state news agency TASS reported this week, citing an Astrakhan-based research institute.

Specialists at the Volga-Caspian Fisheries Research Institute said the Caspian’s water level fell to more than 29 meters below the Baltic Sea, a standard reference point used in Russia and some post-Soviet states to measure the depths of landlocked bodies of water across the region.

The average Caspian Sea level over the past century has varied, but it typically hovers around 26 to 27 meters below the Baltic Sea.

“The decline in sea level is most evident in the shallow northern part, which borders Russia and Kazakhstan,” the institute told TASS. “This is where the retreating sea is exposing large areas of the seabed. It is also where the most biologically rich and densely populated ecosystems are located.”