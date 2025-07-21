Israel’s Ambassador to Russia Expected to Leave Post Early – RBC

Israel’s ambassador to Russia will step down from her post ahead of schedule, the RBC news outlet reported Monday, citing a diplomatic source familiar with the matter.

Simona Halperin, who was appointed in May 2023, will reportedly return to Israel to lead the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s European Affairs Department.

Israel’s embassy in Moscow has not yet officially commented on Halperin’s reported planned departure. The Moscow Times has reached out for comment.

In January 2024, Halperin was summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry after criticizing Moscow’s stance on the October 7 Hamas attacks during an interview with the Kommersant business newspaper.

In the interview, she condemned Russia for refusing to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization, accusing authorities in Moscow of “embracing” and “rolling out the red carpet” for the militant group.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry at the time called her remarks “an extremely unfortunate start to a diplomatic mission.”