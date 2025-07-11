Elite Russian Marine Unit Commander Reportedly Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike

The commander of an elite Russian marine unit was reportedly killed in a Ukrainian missile strike that also claimed the life of Russia’s deputy navy chief, the independent Telegram news channel Astra reported Friday, citing a now-deleted post by officials in the officer’s hometown.

Colonel Sergei Ilyin led the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade and died “during the special military operation” in Ukraine, according to a post attributed to the Urmarsky district administration in the republic of Chuvashia.

The post did not specify the date of Ilyin’s death, but Astra shared a photo of a billboard at his apparent funeral showing his birth and death dates as Nov. 26, 1985, and July 2, 2025.

That same day, reports emerged that 11 senior Russian military officers, including Navy Deputy Commander Mikhail Gudkov, were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the southwestern Kursk region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Major General Gudkov’s death “during combat duty” on July 2 but did not provide a cause or mention the other reported casualties.