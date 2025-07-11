Elite Russian Marine Unit Commander Reportedly Killed in Ukrainian Missile Strike

The commander of an elite Russian marine unit was reportedly killed in a Ukrainian missile strike that also claimed the life of Russia’s deputy navy chief, the independent Telegram news channel Astra reported Friday, citing a now-deleted post by officials in the officer’s hometown.
Colonel Sergei Ilyin led the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade and died “during the special military operation” in Ukraine, according to a post attributed to the Urmarsky district administration in the republic of Chuvashia.
The post did not specify the date of Ilyin’s death, but Astra shared a photo of a billboard at his apparent funeral showing his birth and death dates as Nov. 26, 1985, and July 2, 2025.
That same day, reports emerged that 11 senior Russian military officers, including Navy Deputy Commander Mikhail Gudkov, were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the southwestern Kursk region.
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Major General Gudkov’s death “during combat duty” on July 2 but did not provide a cause or mention the other reported casualties.
Ilyin had succeeded Gudkov as commander of the 155th brigade after President Vladimir Putin promoted Gudkov in March.
Putin has regularly praised the 155th brigade, including at his year-end press conference in December. In October, he credited the unit with repelling a Ukrainian cross-border incursion into the Kursk region in August.
The Urmarsky district’s posts about Ilyin’s death were later deleted from Telegram and the social media network VKontakte for unknown reasons, according to Astra.
Pro-war bloggers claimed Ilyin was killed in the same missile strike on a command post near the town of Korenevo that allegedly killed Gudkov. The Moscow Times was unable to independently verify those claims.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.