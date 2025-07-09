Crimean Woman Fined Over $1K for Posting Photos of Men in Wedding Dresses Online

A court in annexed Crimea has fined a local woman 100,000 rubles ($1,280) for allegedly spreading “LGBT propaganda” after she posted photos on social media poking fun at gender norms in heterosexual relationships, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday.

According to court documents, Irina Khokhlatkina was found to have shared images on her VKontakte page showing men in wedding gowns with captions such as: “Why should I ask you out?” “I’ve been waiting for you to make the first move,” “Let’s split the bill” and “Prove and show that you need me.”

The captions appear to satirize traditional gender roles by portraying men who make such statements as “feminine.”

Khokhlatkina told the court that the photos, which she reposted from a public group on VKontakte, were meant to “improve the psychological relationship between men and women.”

However, investigators accused her of promoting “non-traditional sexual relationships,” encouraging “gender reassignment” and advocating against parenthood.