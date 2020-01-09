Putin Oversees Hypersonic Missile Test in Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises near Crimea on Thursday which included the launch of the hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missile, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The exercises involved more than 30 ships, a Black Sea Fleet submarine and more than 40 Air Force aircraft, TASS reported. The president oversaw the Northern and Black Sea Fleets’ joint exercises from aboard the Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser.

During the exercises, a pair of MiG-31K interceptor jets fired the Kinzhal missile at a target. According to TASS, the exercises were successful.

Russia previously tested the Kinzhal missile in one of its Arctic regions in mid-November.

Russia deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles at the end of December. Putin has touted the ability of that missile, the Avangard, to evade U.S. missile defense systems.

Reuters contributed reporting.