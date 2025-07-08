Russian Military Drone Crashes Into Dacha in Republic of Tatarstan

A Russian military drone crashed into a dacha in the republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday following an apparent malfunction during a test flight, the drone’s developer said.

Officials in Kazan, Tatarstan’s capital, said a “civilian” aircraft lost control and fell onto a dacha north of the city at 9:10 a.m. local time, sparking a brief fire but causing no injuries. Videos shared on social media showed flames engulfing the building.

Regional transportation prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation, saying the drone crashed about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from its landing strip.

The drone’s developer, the Yekaterinburg-based Ural Civil Aviation Factory, confirmed its new Altius model crashed during landing and blamed “unidentified external electronic warfare devices” for disrupting the flight.