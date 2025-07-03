Teen Facing Death Threats From Family Disappears in Ingushetia, Rights Group Says

A 16-year-old boy who reported beatings and death threats from his family has gone missing in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, the rights group SK SOS said Wednesday.
The teen, identified as Islam Musiyev, said he was repeatedly beaten, placed under constant surveillance, pulled out of school and threatened with death by his relatives, according to the group.
Musiyev had shared photos of his injuries and named three male family members as those who allegedly threatened to kill him, SK SOS said.
While the group did not specify the reason for the abuse, SK SOS is known for helping LGBTQ+ adults flee Russia’s conservative North Caucasus region.
SK SOS also said “Islam Musiyev” was not the teen’s original name and that it had been changed from Zelimkhan Temirkhanov on an unspecified date for unclear reasons. The three relatives accused of threatening him all share the surname Musiyev, the group added.
Musiyev had requested help from SK SOS to flee Ingushetia, but the group said it could not assist because helping minors could expose staff and volunteers to criminal charges.
Another rights organization was able to get child protection authorities involved, and a social worker reportedly visited the Musiyev family. Musiyev stayed in contact with activists for about a week after the visit before disappearing, according to SK SOS.
The group said the child protection officer later denied visiting the home and cut off all communication with activists.
“Shortly before vanishing, he expressed fear for his life and asked supporters to go public and file a report if he lost contact for more than two days,” SK SOS wrote on Telegram.
Russian human rights groups have long raised alarms over domestic abuse in the North Caucasus republics of Ingushetia, Chechnya and Dagestan.
