Teen Facing Death Threats From Family Disappears in Ingushetia, Rights Group Says

A 16-year-old boy who reported beatings and death threats from his family has gone missing in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, the rights group SK SOS said Wednesday.

The teen, identified as Islam Musiyev, said he was repeatedly beaten, placed under constant surveillance, pulled out of school and threatened with death by his relatives, according to the group.

Musiyev had shared photos of his injuries and named three male family members as those who allegedly threatened to kill him, SK SOS said.

While the group did not specify the reason for the abuse, SK SOS is known for helping LGBTQ+ adults flee Russia’s conservative North Caucasus region.

SK SOS also said “Islam Musiyev” was not the teen’s original name and that it had been changed from Zelimkhan Temirkhanov on an unspecified date for unclear reasons. The three relatives accused of threatening him all share the surname Musiyev, the group added.