Putin and Trump to Hold Phone Call on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a phone call on Thursday, officials in both countries said.

Putin first announced the call during a visit to an exhibition of Russian brands, where he told a vendor that he would “definitely suggest” Trump promote Russian products on the American market.

Trump later confirmed the planned conversation on Truth Social, saying the call would take place at 10 a.m. Washington time.

Neither side disclosed what topics would be discussed.

The two leaders last spoke by phone on June 14, when they discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as peace negotiations concerning the war in Ukraine.

Thursday’s call comes just days after Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time since 2022. Macron used the call to urge Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

This is a developing news story.