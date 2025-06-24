Russia Is in a ‘Fight for the Future’ Against Western Innovation, Rostec Chief Says

Russia is locked in a “fight for the future” against its Western adversaries in the race to develop new technologies and innovations, Sergei Chemezov, head of the state defense conglomerate Rostec, said Tuesday.

Chemezov, a former KGB officer, is believed to be a close associate of President Vladimir Putin. He is currently under sanctions from the EU, the U.S. and several other countries.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Rostec owns 243 enterprises linked to military production. Chemezov previously boasted of Rostec’s factories working “around the clock” to produce military equipment, including warplanes and tanks, amid the invasion of Ukraine.

In a column for the RBC news website, Chemezov said the current era could be considered “the most difficult in the history of mankind,” referring to global conflicts, alleged campaigns to ban Russian language and culture in Europe and the fourth year of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“While it’s hard to stay optimistic in the current reality, we must navigate this storm with confidence and a clear sense of direction. And we simply must emerge victorious,” Chemezov wrote.

“What is happening now is a fight for the future,” he wrote.