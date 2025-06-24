Putin Signs Watered-Down Version of Russian Language Protection Law

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a long-delayed law aimed at protecting the Russian language, though independent observers say the legislation has been significantly watered down from its original version.

Starting in March 2026, store signs and public-facing notices such as “open,” “closed,” and “sale” will be required to appear in Russian. Translations into other languages will still be allowed, but the Russian-language version must be displayed using the same font, size and color.

“The words ‘open,’ ‘closed,’ ‘sale’ and information signs must be primarily in Russian as a state language,” senior lawmaker Olga Kazakova said last week. “But their translation into other languages is not... prohibited.”

Violations will carry fines ranging from 500 to 10,000 rubles ($6.50–$128) for small or medium-sized businesses.

The law does not apply to advertisements or registered brand names.